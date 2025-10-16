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Honda CBR650R vs Kawasaki Z650RS

In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z650RS Price starts at Rs. 7.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Z650RS engine makes power & torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Z650RS mileage is around 23 kmpl.
CBR650R vs Z650RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cbr650r Z650rs
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 11.16 Lakhs₹ 7.69 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl23 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc649 cc
Power95.17 PS PS68 PS PS

Filters
CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
STD
₹11.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z650RS
Kawasaki Z650RS
STD
₹7.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CBR650R Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Engine View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L12 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm125 mm
Length
2120 mm2065 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1405 mm
Height
1145 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg192 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm800 mm
Width
750 mm800 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear: 180/55 - 17Front :-120/70ZR17, Rear :-160/60ZR17 - 18
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke-Style Cast
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
240 kmph212 Kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
46 mm60 mm
Max Torque
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc649 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Lnline-4-Cylinder Engine,Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet multi-disc, manual
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage pre-load adjusterHorizontal Back-link with adjustable preload / 130 mm
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD fork41 mm telescopic fork/125 mm
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
5-inch TFT Instrument Cluster-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour DisplayYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,40,7718,69,500
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,1277,69,000
RTO
89,29065,600
Insurance
35,35434,900
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,66918,688

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Latest Car & Bike News

Honda has launched new colours for the CBR650R and CB650R middleweight duo in the global lineup
Honda CBR650R and CB650R updated for 2026 with new colour options: Is India calling?
16 Oct 2025
The 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R and comes with the new E-Clutch technology for more seamless shifts
2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Key highlights
11 May 2025
Kawasaki Z650RS is now offered in a new colour scheme.
2025 Kawasaki Z650RS launched in India at 7.20 lakh
20 Dec 2024
The 2025 Honda CBR650R use the same 649 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder motor with 94 bhp and 63 Nm
Honda CBR650R E-Clutch deliveries begin. Here's what it gets
17 Jun 2025
Kawasaki has not made any mechanical changes to the 2024 Z650RS.
2024 Kawasaki Z650RS launched at 6.99 lakh, now gets traction control
17 Feb 2024
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