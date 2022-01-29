In 2023 Honda CBR650R or Kawasaki Z650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Honda CBR650R or Kawasaki Z650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs 5.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm & 57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Z650 engine makes power & torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The Z650 mileage is around 28.11 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less