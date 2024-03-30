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Honda CBR650R vs Kawasaki Vulcan S

In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Kawasaki Vulcan S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Vulcan S engine makes power & torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl.
CBR650R vs Vulcan S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cbr650r Vulcan s
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 11.16 Lakhs₹ 7.59 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl20.58 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc649 cc
Power95.17 PS PS61 PS PS

Filters
CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
STD
₹11.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
ABS BS6
₹7.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CBR650R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L14 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm130 mm
Length
2120 mm2310 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1575 mm
Height
1145 mm1090 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg235 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm705 mm
Width
750 mm855 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear: 180/55 - 17Front :-120/70-18 Rear :-160/60-R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
240 kmph186 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm61 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
46 mm60 mm
Max Torque
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc649 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Lnline-4-Cylinder Engine,Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet Multi-Disc, Manual
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed, Return
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage pre-load adjusterOffset laydown single-shock, linkage equipped, with adjustable preload 80 mm
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD fork41 mm telescopic fork 130 mm
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
5-inch TFT Instrument ClusterLubrication - Forced Lubrication, Semi-Dry Sump, Rake / Trail - 31 / 120 mm
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour DisplayYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,40,7718,58,500
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,1277,59,000
RTO
89,29064,800
Insurance
35,35434,700
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,66918,452

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Latest Car & Bike News

Image used for representational purpose only.
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The 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R and comes with the new E-Clutch technology for more seamless shifts
2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Key highlights
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The 2025 Honda CBR650R use the same 649 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder motor with 94 bhp and 63 Nm
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