Honda CBR650R or Kawasaki Vulcan S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm & 57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Vulcan S engine makes power & torque 61 PS @ 7500 rpm & 62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Vulcan S in 1 colour. The CBR650R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The Vulcan S mileage is around 22.8 kmpl.