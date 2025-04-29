In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Kawasaki Versys 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Versys 650 engine makes power & torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
CBR650R vs Versys 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cbr650r
|Versys 650
|Brand
|Honda
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 11.16 Lakhs
|₹ 8.48 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|649 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|67 PS PS