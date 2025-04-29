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Honda CBR650R vs Kawasaki Versys 650

In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Kawasaki Versys 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Versys 650 engine makes power & torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
CBR650R vs Versys 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cbr650r Versys 650
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 11.16 Lakhs₹ 8.48 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc649 cc
Power95.17 PS PS67 PS PS

Filters
CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
STD
₹11.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
STD
₹8.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CBR650R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L21 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm170 mm
Length
2120 mm2165 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1415 mm
Height
1145 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg218 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm845 mm
Width
750 mm840 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear: 180/55 - 17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
240 kmph200 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm67 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
46 mm60 mm
Max Torque
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm61 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc649 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Lnline-4-Cylinder Engine,-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2B
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage pre-load adjusterOffset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability/80 mm
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD fork41 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable rebound damping
Features
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
5-inch TFT Instrument ClusterTFT Instrument Cluster
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour Display-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,40,7719,56,500
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,1278,48,000
RTO
89,29071,920
Insurance
35,35436,580
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,66920,558

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There are no mechanical changes to the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650.
2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched at 7.93 lakh, gets a price hike of 16,000
29 Apr 2025
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Honda CBR650R and CB650R updated for 2026 with new colour options: Is India calling?
16 Oct 2025
The 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R and comes with the new E-Clutch technology for more seamless shifts
2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Key highlights
11 May 2025
The 2025 Honda CBR650R use the same 649 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder motor with 94 bhp and 63 Nm
Honda CBR650R E-Clutch deliveries begin. Here's what it gets
17 Jun 2025
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