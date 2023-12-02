Saved Articles

Honda CBR650R vs Kawasaki Versys 650

In 2023 Honda CBR650R or Kawasaki Versys 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
STD
₹7.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
ABS BS6
₹6.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm66 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
46 mm60 mm
Max Torque
57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm61 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Full TransistorizedDigital
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.6:110.8:1
Displacement
648.72 cc649 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC inline-4 cylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
67 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
42
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,76,0007,97,126
Ex-Showroom Price
8,88,0007,15,000
RTO
8,88,00057,200
Insurance
024,926
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,17317,133

