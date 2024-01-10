Saved Articles

Honda CBR650R vs Kawasaki Versys 1000

In 2024 Honda CBR650R or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
STD
₹7.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
STD BS6
₹10.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm120 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
46 mm56 mm
Max Torque
57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm102 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Full TransistorizedDigital
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.6:110.3:1
Displacement
648.72 cc1043 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchSlipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC inline-4 cylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
67 mm77 mm
No of Cylinders
44
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,76,00012,90,782
Ex-Showroom Price
8,88,00011,55,000
RTO
8,88,00092,400
Insurance
031,832
Accessories Charges
011,550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,17327,743

