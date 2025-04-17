In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Kawasaki Ninja 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price starts at Rs. 7.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 650 engine makes power & torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 650 in 1 colour. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Ninja 650 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
CBR650R vs Ninja 650 Comparison