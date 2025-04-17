hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesCBR650R vs Ninja 650

Honda CBR650R vs Kawasaki Ninja 650

In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Kawasaki Ninja 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price starts at Rs. 7.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 650 engine makes power & torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 650 in 1 colour. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Ninja 650 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
CBR650R vs Ninja 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cbr650r Ninja 650
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 11.16 Lakhs₹ 7.77 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl21.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc649 cc
Power95.17 PS PS68 PS PS

Filters
CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
STD
₹11.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
STD
₹7.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Honda CBR650R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Model Name View
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L15 litres
Ground Clearance
130 mm130 mm
Length
2120 mm2115 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1410 mm
Height
1145 mm1145 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg196 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm790 mm
Width
750 mm740 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel ABS
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear: 180/55 - 17Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-160/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
240 kmph210 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
46 mm60 mm
Max Torque
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc649 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Lnline-4-Cylinder Engine,-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet Multi Disc
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2B
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage pre-load adjusterHorizontal Back-link with adjustable preload / 130 mm
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD fork41 mm telescopic fork / 125 mm
Features
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
5-inch TFT Instrument Cluster-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour Display-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,40,7718,78,580
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,1277,77,000
RTO
89,29066,240
Insurance
35,35435,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,66918,884

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT Edition features cosmetic upgrades, a 649 cc engine, 67.3 bhp power, three riding modes, and advanced safety systems.
2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT Edition launched at 7.27 lakh
17 Apr 2025
Kawasaki Ninja 500 is available in Lime Green/Ebony and Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Raw Graystone colour scheme.
Kawasaki Ninja 650, Ninja 500 & Ninja 300 gets discounts upto 35,000
12 Nov 2024
Honda has launched new colours for the CBR650R and CB650R middleweight duo in the global lineup
Honda CBR650R and CB650R updated for 2026 with new colour options: Is India calling?
16 Oct 2025
The 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R and comes with the new E-Clutch technology for more seamless shifts
2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Key highlights
11 May 2025
The 2025 Honda CBR650R use the same 649 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder motor with 94 bhp and 63 Nm
Honda CBR650R E-Clutch deliveries begin. Here's what it gets
17 Jun 2025
The Kawasaki Ninja 500 stepped in place of the Ninja 400 and takes on the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and Yamaha R3
Kawasaki Ninja 500, Z900 and Ninja 650 get benefits of up to 45,000
16 Apr 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers