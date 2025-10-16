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Honda CBR650R vs Kawasaki Ninja 400

In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Kawasaki Ninja 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at Rs. 5.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 400 engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Ninja 400 mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
CBR650R vs Ninja 400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cbr650r ninja 400
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 11.16 Lakhs₹ 5.24 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl 24.18 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc399 cc
Power95.17 PS PS45 PS PS

Filters
CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
STD
₹11.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Ninja 400 ABS BS6
₹5.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L14 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm140 mm
Length
2120 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1370 mm
Height
1145 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg168 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm785 mm
Width
750 mm710 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear: 180/55 - 17Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :-150/60-R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
240 kmph169 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm44.7 bhp @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
46 mm51.8 mm
Max Torque
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm37 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc399 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Lnline-4-Cylinder Engine,Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet multi-disc, manual
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage pre-load adjusterSwingarm 130 mm
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD forkTelescopic fork 120 mm
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital Semi-Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
5-inch TFT Instrument ClusterMulti-function LCD Screen
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour Display-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,40,7714,99,000
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,1274,99,000
RTO
89,2900
Insurance
35,3540
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,66910,725

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Honda has launched new colours for the CBR650R and CB650R middleweight duo in the global lineup
Honda CBR650R and CB650R updated for 2026 with new colour options: Is India calling?
16 Oct 2025
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8 May 2024
The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is now more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000, while the Vulcan S gets the highest discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000
Kawasaki Ninja 400, Versys 650, Ninja 650 & Vulcan S get discounts up to 60,000
6 Mar 2024
The 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R and comes with the new E-Clutch technology for more seamless shifts
2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Key highlights
11 May 2025
The 2025 Honda CBR650R use the same 649 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder motor with 94 bhp and 63 Nm
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