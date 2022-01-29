In 2023 Honda CBR650R or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Honda CBR650R or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CBR650R engine makes power and torque 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm & 57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm.
Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours.
Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour.
The CBR650R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
