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Honda CBR650R vs Kawasaki KLX 450R

In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
CBR650R vs KLX 450R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cbr650r Klx 450r
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 11.16 Lakhs₹ 8.99 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl23.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc449 cc
Power95.17 PS PS-

Filters
CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
STD
₹11.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
STD
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CBR650R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Model Name View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L8 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm315 mm
Length
2120 mm2175 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1480 mm
Height
1145 mm1250 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg126 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm935 mm
Width
750 mm820 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear: 180/55 - 17Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/90-18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
240 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm-
Stroke
46 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc449 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Lnline-4-Cylinder Engine,Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Electric StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5-speed
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage pre-load adjusterUni-Trak with 22-way low-speed, 2 turns or more high speed compression damping, 22 way rebound damping and adjustable spring preload
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD fork48 mm inverted AOS type telescopic fork with 22-way compression and 18-way rebound damping
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
5-inch TFT Instrument Cluster-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour Display-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHelogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,40,77110,02,866
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,1278,99,000
RTO
89,29071,920
Insurance
35,35431,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,66921,555

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