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Honda CBR650R vs Honda NX500

In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Honda NX500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda NX500 Price starts at Rs. 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, NX500 engine makes power & torque 47.5 PS PS & 43 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The NX500 mileage is around 26.5 kmpl.
CBR650R vs NX500 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cbr650r Nx500
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 11.16 Lakhs₹ 6.33 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl26.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc471 cc
Power95.17 PS PS47.5 PS PS

Filters
CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
STD
₹11.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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NX500
Honda NX500
STD
₹6.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CBR650R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L17.5 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm181 mm
Length
2120 mm2165 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1447 mm
Height
1145 mm1413 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg196 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm830 mm
Width
750 mm829 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear: 180/55 - 17Front :-110/80R 19M/C 59H, Rear :-160/60R 17M/69H
Front Brake
DiscDual Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
240 kmph-
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
46 mm66.8 mm
Max Torque
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm43 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain drive
Displacement
649 cc471 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Lnline-4-Cylinder Engine,Liquid-cooled, 4-Stroke, DOHC, Parallel Twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2BS6.2
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage pre-load adjusterPro-link Monoshock
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD forkShowa 41 mm USD Forks
Features
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
5-inch TFT Instrument ClusterHonda RoadSync, Android And iOS, Honda Selectable Torque Control
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour Display5 inch TFT
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,40,7712,40,899
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,1271,63,180
RTO
89,29050,654
Insurance
35,35427,065
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,6695,177

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Latest Car & Bike News

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13 May 2026
The 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R and comes with the new E-Clutch technology for more seamless shifts
2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Key highlights
11 May 2025
The 2025 Honda CBR650R use the same 649 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder motor with 94 bhp and 63 Nm
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