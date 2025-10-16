In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Honda CB500X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, CB500X engine makes power & torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl.
CBR650R vs CB500X Comparison