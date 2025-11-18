In 2026 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR1000RR-R engine makes power and torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
CBR1000RR-R vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cbr1000rr-r
|Tiger 1200
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 23.11 Lakhs
|₹ 19.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1000 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS
|150 PS PS