In 2023 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs 23.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs 16.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CBR1000RR-R engine makes power and torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm.
On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours.
Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 2 colours.
The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
