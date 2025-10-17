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HomeCompare BikesCBR1000RR-R vs Speed Triple 1200

Honda CBR1000RR-R vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR1000RR-R engine makes power and torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
CBR1000RR-R vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cbr1000rr-r Speed triple 1200
BrandHondaTriumph
Price₹ 23.11 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1000 cc1160 cc
Power217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CBR1000RR-R Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.1 L15.5 litres
Ground Clearance
115 mm165 mm
Length
2100 mm2090 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1445 mm
Kerb Weight
201 kg198 kg
Height
1140 mm1089 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm830 mm
Width
745 mm792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
297 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
48.5 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 12500 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
1000 cc1160 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4-
Clutch
Wet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipperWet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
43
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Bore
81 mm90 mm
Chassis
Aluminium composite twin sparAluminium twin spar frame, bolt-on aluminium rear subframe
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Unit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compressionOhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload
Front Suspension
Showa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.Ohlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Features
Riding Modes
YesSport, Road, Rain, Track and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
No-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
Torque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mmMy Triumph Connectivity, TFT Display
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
TFT-
Battery Capacity
6 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
YTZ7S12V 8Ah
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
25,50,30619,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
23,11,29217,95,000
RTO
1,84,9031,43,600
Insurance
54,11146,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
54,81642,656

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