Honda CBR1000RR-R or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs 23.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs 18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR1000RR-R engine makes power and torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 167 PS @ 6000 rpm & 221 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 14.6 kmpl.