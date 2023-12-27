In 2023 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs 23.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs 18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CBR1000RR-R engine makes power and torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm.
On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 167 PS @ 6000 rpm & 221 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours.
Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours.
The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
The Rocket 3 mileage is around 14.6 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less