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HomeCompare BikesCBR1000RR-R vs Rocket 3

Honda CBR1000RR-R vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2026 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR1000RR-R engine makes power and torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
CBR1000RR-R vs Rocket 3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cbr1000rr-r Rocket 3
BrandHondaTriumph
Price₹ 23.11 Lakhs₹ 24.03 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl15.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1000 cc2458 cc
Power217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS182 PS PS

Filters
CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CBR1000RR-R Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.1 L18 L
Ground Clearance
115 mm-
Length
2100 mm-
Wheelbase
1455 mm1677 mm
Kerb Weight
201 kg320 kg
Height
1140 mm1183 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm750 mm
Width
745 mm920 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
297 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm182 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
48.5 mm85.9 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 12500 rpm225 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1000 cc2458 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Wet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipperWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
43
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm110.2 mm
Chassis
Aluminium composite twin spar-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Unit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compressionFully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Showa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.Showa 47mm USD 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound damping adjustment, 120mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
No-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Torque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mm-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFTYes
Battery Capacity
6 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
YTZ7S-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
25,50,30626,50,900
Ex-Showroom Price
23,11,29224,03,100
RTO
1,84,9031,92,248
Insurance
54,11155,552
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
54,81656,978

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