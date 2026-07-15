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Honda CBR1000RR-R vs Suzuki Hayabusa

In 2026 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). CBR1000RR-R engine makes power and torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
CBR1000RR-R vs Hayabusa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cbr1000rr-r Hayabusa
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 23.11 Lakhs₹ 16.9 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity1000 cc1340 cc
Power217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS190 PS PS

Filters
CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CBR1000RR-R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Windshield View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.1 L-
Ground Clearance
115 mm125 mm
Length
2100 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1480 mm
Kerb Weight
201 kg264 kg
Height
1140 mm1165 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm800 mm
Width
745 mm735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
297 kmph300 kmph
Max Power
217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
48.5 mm65 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 12500 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1000 cc1340 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-44-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Wet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm81 mm
Chassis
Aluminium composite twin spar-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Unit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compressionLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Showa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Underseat storage
No-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
Torque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mmSpeed Limiter, Low Rpm Assist, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT-
Battery Capacity
6 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
YTZ7S-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
25,50,30618,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
23,11,29216,90,000
RTO
1,84,9031,35,200
Insurance
54,11144,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
54,81640,184

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