In 2026 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.47 Lakhs (last recorded price). CBR1000RR-R engine makes power and torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm. On the other hand, Z900 RS [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 111 PS PS & 98.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Z900 RS [2023-2025] mileage is around 15 kmpl.
CBR1000RR-R vs Z900 RS [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cbr1000rr-r
|Z900 rs [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 23.11 Lakhs
|₹ 17.47 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1000 cc
|948 cc
|Power
|217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS
|111 PS PS