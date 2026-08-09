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HomeCompare BikesCBR1000RR-R vs Z900 RS [2023-2025]

Honda CBR1000RR-R vs Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025]

In 2026 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.47 Lakhs (last recorded price). CBR1000RR-R engine makes power and torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm. On the other hand, Z900 RS [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 111 PS PS & 98.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Z900 RS [2023-2025] mileage is around 15 kmpl.
CBR1000RR-R vs Z900 RS [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cbr1000rr-r Z900 rs [2023-2025]
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 23.11 Lakhs₹ 17.47 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1000 cc948 cc
Power217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS111 PS PS

Filters
CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Z900 RS [2023-2025]
Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025]
STD
₹17.47 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CBR1000RR-R Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.1 L17 litres
Ground Clearance
115 mm130 mm
Length
2100 mm2100 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1470 mm
Kerb Weight
201 kg215 kg
Height
1140 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm835 mm
Width
745 mm865 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-17 inch,Rear :-17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17Front :-120/70 - ZR17, Rear :-180/55 - ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm250 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
297 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm111 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
48.5 mm56 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 12500 rpm98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1000 cc948 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4Liquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line Four
Clutch
Wet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipperAssist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS-VI
Bore
81 mm73.4 mm
Chassis
Aluminium composite twin sparTrellis high-tensile steel
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Unit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compressionMono-shock
Front Suspension
Showa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.41mm inverted front forks
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
NoYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Torque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mmKawasaki Traction Control
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT-
Battery Capacity
6 Ah12V, 8Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
YTZ7S-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
25,50,30619,32,015
Ex-Showroom Price
23,11,29217,47,000
RTO
1,84,9031,39,760
Insurance
54,11145,255
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
54,81641,526

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