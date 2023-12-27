In 2023 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs 23.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs 22.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR1000RR-R engine makes power and torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less