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Honda CBR1000RR-R vs Indian Springfield Dark Horse

In 2026 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Indian Springfield Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Springfield Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 29.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR1000RR-R engine makes power and torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm. On the other hand, Springfield Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 98.95 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. Indian offers the Springfield Dark Horse in 2 colours. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Springfield Dark Horse mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
CBR1000RR-R vs Springfield Dark Horse Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cbr1000rr-r Springfield dark horse
BrandHondaIndian
Price₹ 23.11 Lakhs₹ 29.56 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl20.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1000 cc1890 cc
Power217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS98.95 PS PS

Filters
CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Springfield Dark Horse
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
Black Smoke
₹29.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.1 L20.8 L
Ground Clearance
115 mm130 mm
Length
2100 mm2522 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1701 mm
Kerb Weight
201 kg355 kg
Height
1140 mm1261 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm650 mm
Width
745 mm972 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17Front :-130/80-19 Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
297 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm-
Stroke
48.5 mm113 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 12500 rpm171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1000 cc1890 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4Thunderstroke 116
Clutch
Wet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipperWet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm103.2 mm
Chassis
Aluminium composite twin spar-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Unit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compressionSingle Shock w/ Air Adjust / 114 mm / 63 mm ride in
Front Suspension
Showa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.Telescopic Fork / 119 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesSports,Touring,Yes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
No-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Torque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mmExhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Ambient Air Temperature, Remote-Locking Hard Saddlebags, Gear Position Display
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT-
Battery Capacity
6 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
YTZ7S-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
25,50,30632,77,912
Ex-Showroom Price
23,11,29229,56,494
RTO
1,84,9032,66,084
Insurance
54,11155,334
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
54,81670,455

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