In 2024 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs 23.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs 17.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR1000RR-R engine makes power and torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. Indian offers the Scout Bobber in 8 colours. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less