Honda CBR1000RR-R vs Indian Scout Bobber

In 2024 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
Black Metallic
₹17.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm-
Stroke
48.5 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 12500 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1000 cc1133 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Wet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipperWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm99 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
25,50,30619,12,344
Ex-Showroom Price
23,11,29217,16,854
RTO
1,84,9031,54,517
Insurance
54,11140,973
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
54,81641,103

