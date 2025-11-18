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Honda CBR1000RR-R vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2026 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR1000RR-R engine makes power and torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
CBR1000RR-R vs Gold Wing Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cbr1000rr-r Gold wing
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 23.11 Lakhs₹ 39.9 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity1000 cc1833 cc
Power217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS126.4 PS PS

Filters
CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
50th Anniversary Edition
₹39.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.1 L21.1 L
Ground Clearance
115 mm130 mm
Length
2100 mm2615 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1695 mm
Kerb Weight
201 kg390 kg
Height
1140 mm1430 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm745 mm
Width
745 mm905 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17Front :-130/70-R18 Rear :-200/55-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm316 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
297 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
48.5 mm73 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 12500 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1000 cc1833 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4Liquid-cooled 4 Stroke 24 valve SOHC Flat-6
Clutch
Wet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
46
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed7 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm73 mm
Chassis
Aluminium composite twin spar-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Unit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compressionPro Link
Front Suspension
Showa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.Double Wishbone
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Underseat storage
No-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Torque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mm-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFTYes, 7 Inch TFT Display
Battery Capacity
6 Ah12V / 20 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
YTZ7S-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
25,50,30639,90,000
Ex-Showroom Price
23,11,29239,90,000
RTO
1,84,9030
Insurance
54,1110
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
54,81685,760

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