In 2023 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs 23.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR1000RR-R engine makes power and torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.