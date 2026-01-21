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Honda CB650R vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660

In 2026 Honda CB650R or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
CB650R vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb650r Tiger sport 660
BrandHondaTriumph
Price₹ 10.3 Lakhs₹ 9.45 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl-
Engine Capacity649 cc660 cc
Power95.17 PS PS81 PS @ 10250 rpm

Filters
CB650R
Honda CB650R
STD
₹10.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiger Sport 660
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
STD
₹9.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB650R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L17.2 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Length
2120 mm2071 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1418 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg206 kg
Height
1075 mm1398 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm835 mm
Width
780 mm834 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear:180/55 - 17Front :-120//70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
225 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
46 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
63 Nm @ 9500 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
649 cc660 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Inline 4 Cylinder EngineLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 Degree firing order
Clutch
Assist and SlipperWet, multi-plate, slip &assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
43
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage adjustable preload-
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD fork-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour DisplayTFT screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,46,69710,53,268
Ex-Showroom Price
10,30,2699,45,000
RTO
82,42175,600
Insurance
34,00732,668
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,64622,638

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