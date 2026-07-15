In 2026 Honda CB650R or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
CB650R vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb650r
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 10.3 Lakhs
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|100 PS PS