In 2026 Honda CB650R or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
CB650R vs Bonneville Speedmaster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb650r
|Bonneville speedmaster
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 10.3 Lakhs
|₹ 12.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|22.22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|78 PS PS