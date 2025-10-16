In 2026 Honda CB650R or Kawasaki W800 Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W800 Street Price starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, W800 Street engine makes power & torque 62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS & 52 PS @ 6500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the W800 Street in 1 colour. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The W800 Street mileage is around 14 kmpl.
CB650R vs W800 Street Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb650r
|W800 street
|Brand
|Honda
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 10.3 Lakhs
|₹ 6.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|773 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS