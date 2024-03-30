In 2026 Honda CB650R or Kawasaki Vulcan S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Vulcan S engine makes power & torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl.
CB650R vs Vulcan S Comparison