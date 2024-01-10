In 2024 Honda CB650R or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Honda CB650R or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs 10.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm & 57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Versys 1000 engine makes power & torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less