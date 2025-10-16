In 2026 Honda CB650R or Kawasaki KX 450F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
CB650R vs KX 450F Comparison