Honda CB650R vs Kawasaki KX 450F

CB650R
Honda CB650R
STD
₹7.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
KX 450F
Kawasaki KX 450F
STD
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm-
Stroke
46 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Full TransistorizedDigital DC-CDI
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.6:112.8:1
Displacement
648.72 cc449 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchHydraulic Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC inline-4 cylinderSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
67 mm96.0 mm
No of Cylinders
41
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,34,0008,67,251
Ex-Showroom Price
8,67,0007,79,000
RTO
8,67,00062,320
Insurance
025,931
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,27018,640

    Latest News

    The 2024 Kawasaki KX 85 is powered by an 84 cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine
    2024 Kawasaki KX 85 and KLX 300R dirt bikes launched in India, priced from 4.20 lakh
    15 Nov 2023
    The updated Kawasaki dirt bikes come with a lightweight aluminium perimeter frame.
    2022 Kawasaki KX250, KX450 launched in India starting at 7.99 lakh
    4 Sept 2021
    New Kawasaki KX65 and KX112 join the existing KX100, Kawasaki KX250, Kawasaki KX450, Kawasaki KLX 110, Kawasaki KLX 140G, and Kawasaki KLX 450R.
    Kawasaki launches KX65 and KX112 bikes in India, but you can't ride them. Here's why
    16 Jul 2023
    File picture for representational purpose only.
    Kawasaki to manufacture all-electric motorcycles by 2035
    13 Oct 2021
    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
