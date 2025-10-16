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Honda CB650R vs Kawasaki KX450

In 2026 Honda CB650R or Kawasaki KX450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX450 Price starts at Rs. 9.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The KX450 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
CB650R vs KX450 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb650r Kx450
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 10.3 Lakhs₹ 9.92 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc449 cc
Power95.17 PS PS3.44 PS PS

Filters
CB650R
Honda CB650R
STD
₹10.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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KX450
Kawasaki KX450
STD
₹9.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB650R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L6.2 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm345 mm
Length
2120 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1480 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg112.9 kg
Height
1075 mm1270 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm960 mm
Width
780 mm820 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear:180/55 - 17Front :-80/100-21 Rear :-120/80-19
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
225 kmph143 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm3.44 PS
Stroke
46 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
63 Nm @ 9500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
649 cc449 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Inline 4 Cylinder Engine4st, 1-cyl, DOHC, Liquid-cooled
Clutch
Assist and SlipperHydraulic Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
41
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5-Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage adjustable preloadNew Uni Trak Swingarm / 307 mm
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD forkTelescopic fork (Upside-down) / 305 mm
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour Display-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,46,69711,04,766
Ex-Showroom Price
10,30,2699,92,000
RTO
82,42179,360
Insurance
34,00733,406
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,64623,745

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