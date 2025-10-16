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HomeCompare BikesCB650R vs KLX 450R

Honda CB650R vs Kawasaki KLX 450R

In 2026 Honda CB650R or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
CB650R vs KLX 450R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb650r Klx 450r
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 10.3 Lakhs₹ 8.99 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl23.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc449 cc
Power95.17 PS PS-

Filters
CB650R
Honda CB650R
STD
₹10.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
STD
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB650R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L8 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm315 mm
Length
2120 mm2175 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1480 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg126 kg
Height
1075 mm1250 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm935 mm
Width
780 mm820 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear:180/55 - 17Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/90-18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
225 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm-
Stroke
46 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
63 Nm @ 9500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
649 cc449 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Inline 4 Cylinder EngineSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC
Clutch
Assist and SlipperWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
6 Speed5-speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage adjustable preloadUni-Trak with 22-way low-speed, 2 turns or more high speed compression damping, 22 way rebound damping and adjustable spring preload
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD fork48 mm inverted AOS type telescopic fork with 22-way compression and 18-way rebound damping
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour Display-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHelogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,46,69710,02,866
Ex-Showroom Price
10,30,2698,99,000
RTO
82,42171,920
Insurance
34,00731,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,64621,555

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