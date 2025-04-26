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Honda CB650R vs Kawasaki Eliminator

In 2026 Honda CB650R or Kawasaki Eliminator choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Eliminator Price starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Eliminator engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Eliminator mileage is around 30 to 30 kmpl.
CB650R vs Eliminator Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb650r Eliminator
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 10.3 Lakhs₹ 5.62 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl30 to 30 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc451 cc
Power95.17 PS PS45 PS PS

Filters
CB650R
Honda CB650R
STD
₹10.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Eliminator
Kawasaki Eliminator
STD
₹5.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB650R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L13 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm150 mm
Length
2120 mm2250 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg176 kg
Height
1075 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm735 mm
Width
780 mm785 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear:180/55 - 17Front :-130/70-18, Rear :- 150/80-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
225 kmph160 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm45 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
46 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
63 Nm @ 9500 rpm42.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
649 cc451 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Inline 4 Cylinder EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Clutch
Assist and Slipper-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage adjustable preloadTwin shocks / 90 mm
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD fork41 mm telescopic fork / 120 mm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour DisplayYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,46,6976,56,098
Ex-Showroom Price
10,30,2695,62,000
RTO
82,42167,440
Insurance
34,00726,658
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,64614,102

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