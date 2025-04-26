In 2026 Honda CB650R or Kawasaki Eliminator choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Eliminator Price starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Eliminator engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Eliminator mileage is around 30 to 30 kmpl.
CB650R vs Eliminator Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb650r
|Eliminator
|Brand
|Honda
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 10.3 Lakhs
|₹ 5.62 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|30 to 30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|451 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|45 PS PS