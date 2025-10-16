In 2026 Honda CB650R or Honda NX500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda NX500 Price starts at Rs. 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, NX500 engine makes power & torque 47.5 PS PS & 43 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The NX500 mileage is around 26.5 kmpl.
CB650R vs NX500 Comparison