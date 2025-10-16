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Honda CB650R vs Honda CB500X

In 2026 Honda CB650R or Honda CB500X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, CB500X engine makes power & torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl.
CB650R vs CB500X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb650r Cb500x
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 10.3 Lakhs₹ 6.87 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl28.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc471 cc
Power95.17 PS PS47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

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CB650R
Honda CB650R
STD
₹10.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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CB500X
Honda CB500X
STD
₹6.87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L17.7 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm181 mm
Length
2120 mm2156 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1443 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg199 kg
Height
1075 mm1412 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm830 mm
Width
780 mm828 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear:180/55 - 17Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-160/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
225 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
46 mm66.8 mm
Max Torque
63 Nm @ 9500 rpm43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
649 cc471.03 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Inline 4 Cylinder Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine (Parallel Twin)
Clutch
Assist and SlipperMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage adjustable preloadHonda ProLINK monoshock
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD forkTelescopic Suspension
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour DisplayYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,46,6977,66,869
Ex-Showroom Price
10,30,2696,87,386
RTO
82,42154,990
Insurance
34,00724,493
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,64616,483

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