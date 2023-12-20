In 2023 Honda CB500X or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda CB500X or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs 6.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Trident 660 Price starts at Rs 6.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Trident 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Trident 660 in 4 colours. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The Trident 660 mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less