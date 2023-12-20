Saved Articles

Honda CB500X vs Triumph Trident 660

In 2023 Honda CB500X or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB500X
Honda CB500X
STD
₹6.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Trident 660
Triumph Trident 660
STD
₹6.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Computer-Controlled Digital Transistorized With Electronic Advance-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.7:111.1:1
Displacement
471.03 cc660 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine (Parallel Twin)Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
67 mm74.0 mm
No of Cylinders
23
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,66,8697,75,213
Ex-Showroom Price
6,87,3866,95,000
RTO
54,99055,600
Insurance
24,49324,613
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,48316,662

