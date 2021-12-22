In 2026 Honda CB500X or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
CB500X vs Street Twin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb500x
|Street twin
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 6.87 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28.6 kmpl
|24.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|471 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS