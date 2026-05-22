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Honda CB500X vs Triumph Street Triple

In 2026 Honda CB500X or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
CB500X vs Street Triple Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb500x Street triple
BrandHondaTriumph
Price₹ 6.87 Lakhs₹ 10.86 Lakhs
Mileage28.6 kmpl19.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity471 cc765 cc
Power47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS120-130 PS PS

Filters
CB500X
Honda CB500X
STD
₹6.87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB500X Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.7 L15 L
Ground Clearance
181 mm-
Length
2156 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1443 mm1402 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg189 kg
Height
1412 mm1047 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm826 mm
Width
828 mm792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-160/60-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm120 PS @ 11500 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm53.4 mm
Max Torque
43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm80 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Computer-Controlled Digital Transistorized With Electronic Advance-
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Compression Ratio
10.7:1-
Displacement
471.03 cc765 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine (Parallel Twin)Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
67 mm78 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Steel Tube Type-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Honda ProLINK monoshockShowa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionShowa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks - Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Emergency Stop Signal, Honda Ignition Security SystemRake - 23.7 Degree, Trail - 97.8 mm, Swingarm - Twin-sided
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,66,86912,08,090
Ex-Showroom Price
6,87,38610,86,300
RTO
54,99086,904
Insurance
24,49334,886
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,48325,966

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