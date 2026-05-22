In 2026 Honda CB500X or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
CB500X vs Street Triple Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb500x
|Street triple
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 6.87 Lakhs
|₹ 10.86 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28.6 kmpl
|19.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|471 cc
|765 cc
|Power
|47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|120-130 PS PS