In 2026 Honda CB500X or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
CB500X vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb500x
|Scrambler 900
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 6.87 Lakhs
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28.6 kmpl
|23.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|471 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|65 PS PS