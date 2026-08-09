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Honda CB500X vs Triumph Scrambler 900

In 2026 Honda CB500X or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
CB500X vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb500x Scrambler 900
BrandHondaTriumph
Price₹ 6.87 Lakhs₹ 10.25 Lakhs
Mileage28.6 kmpl23.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity471 cc900 cc
Power47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS65 PS PS

Filters
CB500X
Honda CB500X
STD
₹6.87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scrambler 900
Triumph Scrambler 900
STD
₹10.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB500X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Suspension View
Speedometer
Front Indicator View
Cooling System
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.7 L12 L
Ground Clearance
181 mm-
Length
2156 mm-
Wheelbase
1443 mm1445 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg223 kg
Height
1412 mm1180 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm790 mm
Width
828 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-160/60-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm65 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm80 mm
Max Torque
43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm80 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Computer-Controlled Digital Transistorized With Electronic Advance-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.7:1-
Displacement
471.03 cc900 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine (Parallel Twin)Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
67 mm84.6 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Steel Tube Type-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Honda ProLINK monoshockTwin shocks with adjustable preload. 120mm rear wheel travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension41mm forks with cartridge damping. 120mm travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Emergency Stop Signal, Honda Ignition Security System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,66,86911,40,595
Ex-Showroom Price
6,87,38610,24,700
RTO
54,99081,976
Insurance
24,49333,919
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,48324,515

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