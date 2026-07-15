In 2026 Honda CB500X or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
CB500X vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb500x
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 6.87 Lakhs
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28.6 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|471 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|100 PS PS