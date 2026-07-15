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Honda CB500X vs Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]

In 2026 Honda CB500X or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
CB500X vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb500x Speed twin [2021-2024]
BrandHondaTriumph
Price₹ 6.87 Lakhs₹ 9.46 Lakhs
Mileage28.6 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity471 cc1200 cc
Power47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS100 PS PS

Filters
CB500X
Honda CB500X
STD
₹6.87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Speed Twin STD
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CB500X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Suspension View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.7 L
Ground Clearance
181 mm
Length
2156 mm
Wheelbase
1443 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg
Height
1412 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
828 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-160/60-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Radial Tyre
YesYes
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
66.8 mm80 mm
Max Torque
43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm112 Nm @ 4250rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Computer-Controlled Digital Transistorized With Electronic Advance-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.7:111.0:1
Displacement
471.03 cc1200 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine (Parallel Twin)Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
67 mm97.6 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Chassis
Steel Tube Type-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer BikesSports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Honda ProLINK monoshockTwin RSUs with adjustable preload, 120mm rear wheel travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionØ 43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Emergency Stop Signal, Honda Ignition Security System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,66,86912,32,962
Ex-Showroom Price
6,87,38611,09,000
RTO
54,99088,720
Insurance
24,49335,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,48326,501

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