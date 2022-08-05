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Honda CB500X vs Triumph Bonneville T120

In 2026 Honda CB500X or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
CB500X vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb500x Bonneville t120
BrandHondaTriumph
Price₹ 6.87 Lakhs₹ 11.85 Lakhs
Mileage28.6 kmpl21.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity471 cc1200 cc
Power47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS

Filters
CB500X
Honda CB500X
STD
₹6.87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
STD
₹11.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB500X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Suspension View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.7 L14.5 L
Ground Clearance
181 mm-
Length
2156 mm2170 mm
Wheelbase
1443 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg236 kg
Height
1412 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm790 mm
Width
828 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-160/60-17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm80 PS @ 6550 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm80 mm
Max Torque
43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm105 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Computer-Controlled Digital Transistorized With Electronic Advance-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.7:1-
Displacement
471.03 cc1200 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine (Parallel Twin)Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
67 mm97.6 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Steel Tube Type-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Honda ProLINK monoshockTwin RSU’s, with pre-load adjustment
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension41mm cartridge forks
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Emergency Stop Signal, Honda Ignition Security SystemSystem - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Chromed 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin chrome silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.5, Trail - 105.2 mm
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesLCD
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,66,86913,16,235
Ex-Showroom Price
6,87,38611,85,000
RTO
54,99094,800
Insurance
24,49336,435
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,48328,291

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