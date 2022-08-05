In 2026 Honda CB500X or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
CB500X vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb500x
|Bonneville t120
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 6.87 Lakhs
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28.6 kmpl
|21.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|471 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS