In 2026 Honda CB500X or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs. 9.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville T100 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl.
CB500X vs Bonneville T100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb500x
|Bonneville t100
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 6.87 Lakhs
|₹ 9.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28.6 kmpl
|24.39 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|471 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|65 PS PS