In 2026 Honda CB500X or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs. 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville Bobber engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
CB500X vs Bonneville Bobber Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb500x
|Bonneville bobber
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 6.87 Lakhs
|₹ 12.88 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28.6 kmpl
|22.22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|471 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|78 PS PS