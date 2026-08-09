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Honda CB500X vs Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

In 2026 Honda CB500X or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl.
CB500X vs V-Strom 650XT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb500x V-strom 650xt
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 6.87 Lakhs₹ 8.83 Lakhs
Mileage28.6 kmpl25.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity471 cc645 cc
Power47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS

Filters
CB500X
Honda CB500X
STD
₹6.87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
STD
₹8.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CB500X Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.7 L20 L
Ground Clearance
181 mm170 mm
Length
2156 mm2275 mm
Wheelbase
1443 mm1560 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg216 kg
Height
1412 mm1405 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm835 mm
Width
828 mm910 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-160/60-17Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-150/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
66.8 mm62.6 mm
Max Torque
43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Computer-Controlled Digital Transistorized With Electronic AdvanceElectronic Ignition
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.7:111.2 : 1
Displacement
471.03 cc645 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine (Parallel Twin)4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90° V-twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
67 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Chassis
Steel Tube Type-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer BikesSports Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Honda ProLINK monoshockLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Adjustable Windscreen
YesYes
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Emergency Stop Signal, Honda Ignition Security System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,66,8699,83,591
Ex-Showroom Price
6,87,3868,85,180
RTO
54,99070,814
Insurance
24,49327,597
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,48321,141

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