In 2026 Honda CB500X or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl.
CB500X vs V-Strom 650XT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb500x
|V-strom 650xt
|Brand
|Honda
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 6.87 Lakhs
|₹ 8.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28.6 kmpl
|25.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|471 cc
|645 cc
|Power
|47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS