Honda CB500X vs Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

In 2023 Honda CB500X or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB500X
Honda CB500X
STD
₹6.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
STD
₹8.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
66.8 mm62.6 mm
Max Torque
43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Computer-Controlled Digital Transistorized With Electronic AdvanceElectronic Ignition
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.7:111.2 : 1
Displacement
471.03 cc645 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine (Parallel Twin)4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90° V-twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
67 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,66,8699,83,591
Ex-Showroom Price
6,87,3868,85,180
RTO
54,99070,814
Insurance
24,49327,597
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,48321,141

