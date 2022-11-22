In 2023 Honda CB500X or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda CB500X or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs 6.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs 6.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power & torque 55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm & 54 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Moto Morini offers the SEIEMMEZZO in 1 colour. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less