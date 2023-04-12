Saved Articles

Honda CB500X vs Kawasaki Z650

In 2023 Honda CB500X or Kawasaki Z650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

CB500X
Honda CB500X
STD
₹6.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z650
Kawasaki Z650
STD
₹5.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm60 mm
Max Torque
43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Computer-Controlled Digital Transistorized With Electronic AdvanceDigital
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.7:110.8:1
Displacement
471.03 cc649 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multi-disc, manual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine (Parallel Twin)Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
67 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,66,8696,90,844
Ex-Showroom Price
6,87,3866,18,000
RTO
54,99049,440
Insurance
24,49323,404
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,48314,848

    Latest News

    The 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS is expected to get traction control, complying with market regulations in the US but the feature could be made standard for other markets too
    Kawasaki Z650RS to get traction control in 2024
    12 Apr 2023
    Benelli TRK 502 is offered in an off-road version as well which is called TRK 502X, Honda only sells CB500X in road-going version.
    Honda CB500X vs Benelli TRK 502: Which 500 cc ADV should one buy?
    22 Nov 2022
    The Honda CB500X was launched in 2021 and is sold via BigWing dealerships. The outlets are yet to receive fresh stocks
    Honda CB500X ADV unlisted from India website, 2023 version incoming?
    20 Jan 2023
    The 2024 Z650RS now comes with a three-level Kawasaki Traction Control System (KTRS)
    India-bound 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed globally with traction control
    18 Oct 2023
