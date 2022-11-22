In 2026 Honda CB500X or Kawasaki Z650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs. 6.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Z650 engine makes power & torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The Z650 mileage is around 19.02 kmpl.
CB500X vs Z650 Comparison