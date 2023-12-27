In 2023 Honda CB500X or Kawasaki Vulcan S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda CB500X or Kawasaki Vulcan S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs 6.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Vulcan S engine makes power & torque 61 PS @ 7500 rpm & 62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Vulcan S in 1 colour. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The Vulcan S mileage is around 22.8 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less