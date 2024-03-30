In 2026 Honda CB500X or Kawasaki Vulcan S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Vulcan S engine makes power & torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl.
CB500X vs Vulcan S Comparison