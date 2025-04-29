In 2026 Honda CB500X or Kawasaki Versys 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Versys 650 engine makes power & torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
CB500X vs Versys 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb500x
|Versys 650
|Brand
|Honda
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 6.87 Lakhs
|₹ 8.48 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28.6 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|471 cc
|649 cc
|Power
|47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|67 PS PS