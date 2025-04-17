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Honda CB500X vs Kawasaki Ninja 650

In 2026 Honda CB500X or Kawasaki Ninja 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price starts at Rs. 7.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja 650 engine makes power & torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 650 in 1 colour. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The Ninja 650 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
CB500X vs Ninja 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb500x Ninja 650
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 6.87 Lakhs₹ 7.77 Lakhs
Mileage28.6 kmpl21.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity471 cc649 cc
Power47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS68 PS PS

Filters
CB500X
Honda CB500X
STD
₹6.87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
STD
₹7.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB500X Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.7 L15 litres
Ground Clearance
181 mm130 mm
Length
2156 mm2115 mm
Wheelbase
1443 mm1410 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg196 kg
Height
1412 mm1145 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm790 mm
Width
828 mm740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-160/60-17Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-160/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm60 mm
Max Torque
43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Computer-Controlled Digital Transistorized With Electronic Advance-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.7:1-
Displacement
471.03 cc649 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multi Disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine (Parallel Twin)-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2B
Bore
67 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Steel Tube TypeTrellis, high-tensile steel
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Honda ProLINK monoshockHorizontal Back-link with adjustable preload / 130 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension41 mm telescopic fork / 125 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Emergency Stop Signal, Honda Ignition Security System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,66,8698,78,580
Ex-Showroom Price
6,87,3867,77,000
RTO
54,99066,240
Insurance
24,49335,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,48318,884

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