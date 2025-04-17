In 2026 Honda CB500X or Kawasaki Ninja 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price starts at Rs. 7.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja 650 engine makes power & torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 650 in 1 colour. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The Ninja 650 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
CB500X vs Ninja 650 Comparison