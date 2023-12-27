Saved Articles

Honda CB500X vs Kawasaki Ninja 650

Honda CB500X vs Kawasaki Ninja 650 - compare these two bikes on the basis of their price, mileage, features

CB500X
Honda CB500X
STD
₹6.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
STD
₹5.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm60.0 mm
Max Torque
43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Computer-Controlled Digital Transistorized With Electronic AdvanceDigital
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.7:110.8:1
Displacement
471.03 cc649 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine (Parallel Twin)Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
67 mm83.0 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,66,8697,37,959
Ex-Showroom Price
6,87,3866,61,000
RTO
54,99052,880
Insurance
24,49324,079
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,48315,861

    Latest News

    Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R with 130 bhp to launch on 1st January
    27 Dec 2023
    The Winter Edition comes with few cosmetic changes as well as mechanical changes.
    2024 Kawasaki ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition unveiled. Check what's new
    16 Dec 2023
    The year-end discounts extend to the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Versys 650 and Vulcan S
    Ninja 400 to Versys 650, Kawasaki offers year-end discounts up to 60,000
    10 Dec 2023
    The Shotgun 650 uses the same 650 cc engine as other 650 motorcycles of Royal Enfield.
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 makes global debut ahead of launch
    13 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    The Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 is 20-22 kg lighter than the stock bike.
    Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 track test
    25 Apr 2022
    The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 feels like a newly developed motorcycle despite complementing the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin engine.
    Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Road test review
    20 Jan 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    The newly-launched Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits a notch above the Interceptor, the other 650cc offering from the brand.
    Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Comparison between Royal Enfield's two 650cc bikes
    8 Feb 2023
