In 2023 Honda CB500X or Kawasaki Ninja 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda CB500X or Kawasaki Ninja 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs 6.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja 400 engine makes power & torque 45 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 37 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The Ninja 400 mileage is around 29.24 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less