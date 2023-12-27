Saved Articles

Honda CB500X vs Kawasaki Ninja 400

In 2023 Honda CB500X or Kawasaki Ninja 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

CB500X
Honda CB500X
STD
₹6.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Ninja 400 ABS BS6
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
66.8 mm51.8 mm
Max Torque
43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm37 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Computer-Controlled Digital Transistorized With Electronic AdvanceDigital
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.7:111.5:1
Displacement
471.03 cc399 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multi-disc, manual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine (Parallel Twin)Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
67 mm70 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,66,8694,99,000
Ex-Showroom Price
6,87,3864,99,000
RTO
54,9900
Insurance
24,4930
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,48310,725

    Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R with 130 bhp to launch on 1st January
    27 Dec 2023
    The Winter Edition comes with few cosmetic changes as well as mechanical changes.
    2024 Kawasaki ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition unveiled. Check what's new
    16 Dec 2023
    The year-end discounts extend to the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Versys 650 and Vulcan S
    Ninja 400 to Versys 650, Kawasaki offers year-end discounts up to 60,000
    10 Dec 2023
    The Speed 400 is the most affordable motorcycle that Triumph makes.
    Triumph Speed 400's introductory pricing to end on 31'st December. Check new price
    19 Dec 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
