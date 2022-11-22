In 2026 Honda CB500X or Kawasaki KX 450F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
CB500X vs KX 450F Comparison