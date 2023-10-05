Saved Articles

Honda CB500X vs Kawasaki KX 100

In 2023 Honda CB500X or Kawasaki KX 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB500X
Honda CB500X
STD
₹6.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
STD
₹4.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
66.8 mm45.8 mm
Max Torque
43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Computer-Controlled Digital Transistorized With Electronic AdvanceDigital CDI
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.7:18.7:1
Displacement
471.03 cc99 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine (Parallel Twin)Liquid-cooled, 2-stroke Single
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
67 mm52.5 mm
No of Cylinders
21
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,66,8695,41,650
Ex-Showroom Price
6,87,3864,87,800
RTO
54,99039,024
Insurance
24,49314,826
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,48311,642

