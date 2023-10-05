In 2023 Honda CB500X or Kawasaki KX 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Honda CB500X or Kawasaki KX 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs 6.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs 4.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours.
Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour.
The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl.
The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
