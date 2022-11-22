In 2026 Honda CB500X or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
CB500X vs KLX 450R Comparison